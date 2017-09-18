All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    18/09/2017 13:47 BST

    Fake News Now Has Its Own Sexy Halloween Costume But Twitter Is Having None Of It

    Eye-roll.

    You know you’re in 2017, living that ‘woke’ life, when you realise there’s a fake news Halloween costume. 

    Yandy.com, a US-based underwear brand that also specialises in fantasy lingerie, is getting real with their customers and reminding them of what kind of world they live in. 

    Seriously, Dracula’s got nothing on these terrifying headlines.

    Yandy
    Yandy

    The ridiculous costume has even gained the attention of actor Zach Braff, who took to Twitter to lament the existence of such a thing. 

    Needless to say, the garment isn’t exactly to everyone’s taste. 

     

    Side bar, we love the sweep of the neckline on the back. Just saying. 

    Yandy

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionHalloween fake newsHalloween costume

    Conversations