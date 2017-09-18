You know you’re in 2017, living that ‘woke’ life, when you realise there’s a fake news Halloween costume.
Yandy.com, a US-based underwear brand that also specialises in fantasy lingerie, is getting real with their customers and reminding them of what kind of world they live in.
Seriously, Dracula’s got nothing on these terrifying headlines.
The ridiculous costume has even gained the attention of actor Zach Braff, who took to Twitter to lament the existence of such a thing.
Needless to say, the garment isn’t exactly to everyone’s taste.
Side bar, we love the sweep of the neckline on the back. Just saying.