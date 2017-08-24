All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    24/08/2017 10:01 BST

    Now You Can Be Jon Snow For Halloween (If Jon Snow Was Female And Didn't Mind The Wind)

    Ikea run, anyone?

    Lingerie and costume brand Yandy.com has created a sexy Jon Snow costume - just in time for Halloween shopping. 

    The ‘Game Of Thrones’ inspired costume is $150 - £117 to you and me - and consists of a faux leather body suit with a cheeky cut-out in the middle, a studded loin cloth and a dramatic cape complete with faux fur collar.

    Boots and fishnets optional. 

    Yandy.com

    Some of Yandy’s Facebook followers were less convinced:

    “Why is there a female version of Jon Snow?” one asked.

    She went on to say that there are many other female characters to choose from. 

    Yandycom

    We’re also a little suspicious about the cape: did Yandy make like the show’s costume designer and also source the fabric from Ikea

    On the one hand, this would be a bit of womp, womp. 

    On the other, we could just DIY our own capes and toss it on top of our suitably dark bathing suits... 

    Yandycom

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionGame of ThronesHalloween jon snowHalloween Costumes

    Conversations