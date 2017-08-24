Now You Can Be Jon Snow For Halloween (If Jon Snow Was Female And Didn't Mind The Wind)

Lingerie and costume brand Yandy.com has created a sexy Jon Snow costume - just in time for Halloween shopping. The ‘Game Of Thrones’ inspired costume is $150 - £117 to you and me - and consists of a faux leather body suit with a cheeky cut-out in the middle, a studded loin cloth and a dramatic cape complete with faux fur collar. Boots and fishnets optional.

Some of Yandy’s Facebook followers were less convinced: “Why is there a female version of Jon Snow?” one asked. She went on to say that there are many other female characters to choose from.

Yandycom

We’re also a little suspicious about the cape: did Yandy make like the show’s costume designer and also source the fabric from Ikea? On the one hand, this would be a bit of womp, womp. On the other, we could just DIY our own capes and toss it on top of our suitably dark bathing suits...