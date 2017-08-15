Shadow Minister Fails To Set Out Labour's Policy On Brexit In Embarrassing Interview

A shadow minister was unable to set out Labour’s position on Brexit during an uncomfortable radio interview.

Bill Esterson was asked five times by the BBC’s Emma Barnett whether his party would take the UK out of the customs union if it were in power and was unable to give a clear answer.

The shadow international trade minister told Radio 5live that the government’s proposals were “full of contradictions” and said different cabinet members held different views and positions on the issue.

But when asked about his own party’s plans, he said: “Well we certainly need a transitional period, we certainly need to give certainty to business. Our plan is to stand up for businesses and jobs and for the economy.”

He said “nobody could give a definitive answer” on whether the UK will leave the customs union after March 2019 “as it’s subject to negotiation”.