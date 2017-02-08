Although the community on the Moorside estate was shaken by the events which unfolded following the disappearance of Shannon Matthews, they would pull together in the same way if something similar happened again, a vicar who helped at the time has said. Reverend Kathy Robertson, who is responsible for St John the Evangelist church in Dewsbury Moor, helped to support the community when the nine-year-old girl went missing in 2008, as well as in the aftermath of revelations about what really happened.

John Giles/PA Archive The community on the Moorside pulled together in the search for Shannon Matthews

Hundreds of local volunteers joined a huge police force to help in the search for Shannon, which lasted for 24 days, until Shannon was found alive and hidden in the base of a divan bed. But although the Moorside estate, in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, was left reeling when it was found that the whole thing was a hoax, Robertson said she believed that the community would still come together in the same way again. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she said: “I very much believe that if the same situation happened again, God forbid, the same community spirit would kick in. “When a little girl goes missing, it’s human nature to want to do everything you can to make sure it comes to a positive conclusion. “There’s a whole humanity issue there. You’d do anything for your own children and for somebody else’s child as well, especially in a community like that.”

West Yorkshire Police/PA Archive Shannon was found alive and hidden in the base of a bed

Speaking about the new BBC drama ‘The Moorside’, which aired last night, Robertson added: “The community spirit was very true to the way I remember it and the way people come together. “A community that was quite resilient, that was quite compassionate, and pulled together to help someone in need.” Karen Matthews cousin, Susan Howgate, echoed this, saying that although she didn’t agree with all parts of the drama, it had captured the community spirit at the time well. She also spoke of her memories of that time, including her shock when it was revealed that Shannon’s own mother had been in on the hoax. She said: “When I found out that she’d done it, I thought ‘I can’t believe she’s done that I’ve been up there every day comforting her and going out and searching and she’s been sat there lying all the time’.” Matthews and Michael Donovan, the uncle of Matthews’ partner, Craig Meehan, were later found guilty of kidnapping, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

John Giles/PA Archive Karen Matthews issued a number of emotional pleas for her daughter's return at the time