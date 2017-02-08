West Yorkshire Police/PA Archive Undated police handouts of Shannon Matthews, left and mother Karen, right

An executive producer of ‘The Moorside’ has strongly denied the BBC drama exploited its subject Shannon Matthews for “entertainment”. Jeff Pope defended the programme against critics, including Shannon’s grandparents, telling Radio 4’s Front Row: “It’s called ‘The Moorside’, it’s not called ‘The Shannon Matthews Story’.”

BBC Sheridan Smith plays Karen Matthews best friend Julie Bushby in 'The Moorside' drama

Pope claimed he and his writers had been “kept awake at night” over ethical concerns surrounding the dramatisation of the story of Shannon’s kidnapping and imprisonment, and her mother Karen Matthews’ involvement. But in a heated exchange, presenter Samira Ahmed expressed incredulity that Pope had not attempted to consult Shannon over the two-part series. Read the transcript, below.

Shannon’s grandparents told The Mail on Sunday that her kidnapping “isn’t entertainment.” June and Gordon Matthews said: “It’s real life and it hasn’t even been ten years since it happened.” Shannon has been in care since the incident in 2008. She turned 18 last year. But not everyone agreed the drama exploited her story. Novelist Linda Grant questioned the focus of Ahmed’s interview - saying ‘The Moorside’ quite clearly chronicles the community, not Shannon’s story.

Very odd interview by Front Row about The Moorside. I've seen it. It's not about Shannon Matthews, it's about the community. — Linda Grant (@lindasgrant) February 7, 2017

Screen writer Ming Ho also agreed the drama was not about Shannon.

.@lindasgrant

Me too. It's not about her, but about the women who campaigned to find her; & it's excellent. #TheMoorside — Ming Ho (@Minghowriter) February 7, 2017

@Minghowriter I thought it dodged some bigger questions and its focus was too narrow but disagree that it was exploitative — Linda Grant (@lindasgrant) February 7, 2017

@lindasgrant

Yes, there are things I'd like to have seen explored more, but what it sets out to do, it does well; & it's not exploitative. — Ming Ho (@Minghowriter) February 7, 2017