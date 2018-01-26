Fox Searchlight, the studio behind the film of the moment ‘Shape Of Water’, have been forced to speak out over alleged plagiarism claims, following a statement from the estate of Pulitzer-winning playwright Paul Zindel.

Paul’s son, David, told The Guardian he believes filmmaker Guillermo del Toro copied his dad’s 1969 play ‘Let Me Hear You Whisper’, borrowing elements of the plot for his Oscar-nominated film.

‘Let Me Hear You Whisper’ tells the story of a female cleaner working in a research laboratory, who bonds with one of the dolphins being kept there, who she then tries to rescue.