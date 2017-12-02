Comedian Shappi Khorsandi became the first star leave the ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ jungle on Friday (1 December) night, leavin many viewers devastated.
While Shappi’s eviction came following a fan vote, a number of viewers expressed their surprise at the result when it was revealed live on air, with some suggesting Kezia Dugdale should have let instead:
Though not everyone was in agreement:
Following a secret ‘Fright Club’ mission, which took place across Thursday (30 November) and Friday, Dennis Wise, Iain Lee and Amir Khan were given immunity from the eviction.
Their stroke of luck was met with raised eyebrows from many viewers, as it came just 24 hours after so-called ‘Strawberry-gate’ took place.
While Iain came clean about his and Amir’s decision to secretly eat the strawberries and cream meant for the whole group, the boxer was on the receiving end of negativity when he failed to ’fess up in the same manner.