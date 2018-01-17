Skincare Lovers Are Reeling In Horror At This Woman's Account Of A Guy Sharing Her Products

A Twitter thread in which a woman wrote about catching a guy helping himself to her skincare products, struck horror into the hearts of many a skincare lover.

Like a champ, J. Escobedo Shepherd, deputy editor at Jezebel, encouraged said man to use her products sparingly, due to their price points.

“And he was like yeah yeah no problem, I only use a little bit,” she shared with the empathetic Twitter community (hundreds of retweets can attest to that).

It went on: “Dude was trying to get his regime right because he was about to shoot something on cam so I am like, of course, I feel you, this is what we all want, no prob, get your skin right.”

So far, so civil.