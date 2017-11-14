A British surfer claims to have escaped a shark attack in Australia by punching it in the face.

Charlie Fry, a British doctor, managed to escape with superficial puncture wounds to his right shoulder and upper arm when he was attacked by the three metre-long creature off Avoca beach, north of Sydney, on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, he said: “I was out surfing and I got this massive thud on my right-hand side; it completely blindsided me.

“I thought it was a friend goofing around. I turned and I saw this shark come out of the water and breach its head.”

Fry, who is only a novice surfer, said he had recently watched a YouTube video in which Australian professional surfer Mick Fanning described his famous escape from a great white shark during a surfing competition in 2015.