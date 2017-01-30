Sharks Could Be Resistant To Cancer And Scientists Think They Know Why

At 400 million years old, the shark animal group is one of the oldest on the planet. So it’s no surprise it’s picked up some impressive tricks along the way.

Scientists know the ancient creatures are super effective wound healers, and they suspect they have a greater resistance to cancer too.

Now a new study suggests a link between sharks’ natural survival mechanisms and their fine-tuned immune systems, and it could pave the way for new approaches to treatments in humans.

Researchers identified two immune genes, legumanin and Bag1, which if over-expressed in humans are associated with cancer, but in sharks appear to have been modified as a result of natural selection.

It’s thought that the protein produced by the genes in sharks may have a new function, potentially protecting the animals from even acquiring cancer.