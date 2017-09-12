Sharon Osbourne has clarified her recent comments about Kim Kardashian, when she was quoted as referring to the reality star as a “ho”.

In an interview with The Telegraph last week, Sharon made the remark after the interviewer told her the US star had declared herself to be a feminist.

The ‘X Factor’ star told the newspaper: “If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho. And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are. Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism.”

PA Wire/PA Images Sharon Osbourne

But Sharon took the opportunity to clear things up on the US show, ‘The Talk’ on Monday, insisting that she had been misquoted.

“It’s so ridiculous how these things happen,” Sharon said.

“The Telegraph is a paper in England and at the end of the interview, as the lady was leaving, she said to me, ’have you heard that Kim Kardashian has come out as a feminist?″

‘It’s no big deal, I commented, she asked my opinion and I gave it. It wasn’t rude,’ Sharon explained.

“It was like, fine, she poses nude, she’s very sexual in her clothes, even her everyday clothes, it’s showing her body, which shows that she’s a strong grounded woman and she’s not afraid of her body.”

Gotham via Getty Images Kim Kardashian

Sharon added that she believes Kim is “strong and confident” for sharing naked pictures with fans on social media, but it doesn’t make her a “feminist”.

She said: “People have been stripping and whatever from day one, so it doesn’t make you a feminist, it makes you someone who is a strong person who is confident with their body and wants to show it. That’s not a feminist.”

The 64-year-old then went on to insist Kim wasn’t a “ho” and it was unfair to label her as such.

“Taking your clothes off, exposing your body, does not make you a ho,” she said. “It does not. That’s not fair.

“She’s not a ho, she’s a married woman, she’s a professional woman and that’s it. She’s a strong woman.′

Rex (l-r) Kim Kardashian, Sharon Osbourne, Bruce Jenner and Ozzy Osbourne.

Following Sharon’s initial comments, Kim hit back, calling them “ridiculous” and “stupid”.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star told E! News: “First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, ‘I post nude photos in the name of feminism.’ Never said that. So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous.

She continued: “I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I’ve lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful.

“But I’ve never been like the ‘free the nipple’ kind of girl so...if I post a photo, I post it because I like how I look. So she kind of misquoted me on that and I thought it just looked really, like stupid.”

