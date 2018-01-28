OK, get comfortable, because have we got a tale for you.
Former ‘Catchphrase’ host Roy Walker has opened up about a near-death experience he recently had following a paddleboard accident.
As first reported in The Sun, Roy was filming in Sardinia when his paddleboard was hit by a “huge wave”.
Fortunately, Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder was at hand to save him.
Yes, you read that correctly. Roy Walker was swept off a paddleboard and saved from drowning by the man who helped popularise the expression “twisting my melons, man”.
A spokesperson for Roy Walker told Digital Spy: “He says he's eternally grateful to Shaun and has made a lifelong friend - a longer life than he would have had otherwise!”
The two were both taking part in the upcoming ITV show ‘100 Years Younger In 21 Days’, in which a group of more mature celebrities team up to try and become more youthful without the aid of cosmetic surgery.
As well as an emphasis on proper diet and regular exercise, celebrity contestants including ‘EastEnders’ legend June Brown and ‘Gogglebox’ favourite Sandra Martin were put through their paces with some extreme anti-ageing techniques.
The celebrities underwent scientific tests to determine their true “biological ages” at the beginning and end of the process, with the aim of collectively losing 100 years in the space of three weeks.
Other famous faces hoping to shed the years include former ‘Loose Women’ panellist Sherrie Hewson, soap star Claire King and celebrity astrologer Russell Grant.
‘100 Years Younger In 21 Days’ will air on ITV later in 2018.