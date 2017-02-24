Two people have been arrested in connection with the daring escape of murderer Shaun Walmsley.

Merseyside Police arrested a 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman at a property in Norris Green, Liverpool, on Thursday evening in connection with Walmsley’s escape outside a Liverpool hospital.

The pair have been charged on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Walmsley has been on the run since Tuesday afternoon after two armed men ambushed prison officers outside Aintree University Hospital, where the 28-year-old had an appointment.