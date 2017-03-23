A woman who was randomly body-shamed by motorists has shared a “brave” video urging people to carefully consider their actions and the impact they have on others.

Shauna Arocho, 27, shared the video on Facebook in which she tearfully explained that a car full of men called her “fat” while she was sat eating an ice cream.

Arocho, from Springfield, Illinois, asked people to think carefully about what they say to others and the repercussions that may have. “You know nothing about my life or my circumstances, what if I’d have been in such a place that you saying that to me had made me go home and kill myself?” she said.

Since sharing the video, which has been viewed more than 10 million times, Arocho has received an influx of messages from complete strangers, many conveying kindness and support.