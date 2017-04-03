A darts competition between two rival universities had to be abandoned after it descended into violence, with fights breaking out between spectators and chairs and drinks thrown. Police were reportedly called to the “Sheffield Dartsity” event on Saturday night, an annual competition between Sheffield Hallam and Sheffield University students. One student wrote on Twitter: “Darts, drinks, chairs, punches... everything getting thrown tonight.”

Sheffield darts varsity got out of hand tonight #Dartsity pic.twitter.com/bUbry0er3G — Laurence Bowyer (@laurence_bowyer) April 1, 2017

The event, which was held at the Sheffield University’s Octagon Centre, was abandoned during the sixth match of the evening because of the violence. The Russell Group university was leading 4-1 when play was suspended. Tim Adams, a member of the Sheffield University darts team, said: “One person I saw chucked beer at one of the university’s fans and then at least ten of them started to fist fight. “I spoke to grandparents of families who were disgusted by what happened, and a lot of them just walked out in disbelief.” The journalism student said he also saw a chair “whistle past a cleaner’s head” as the event turned violent. “There were a few tears in the player’s room afterwards as well,” Adams added.

Still can't believe the darts was shut down last night. Just takes alcohol and a few dickheads to ruin it for everyone else #Dartsity — Chlo (@shortchlo) April 2, 2017

Dartsity: Cancelled

Well done people#Dartsity — Forge Sport (@ForgeSport) April 1, 2017

Went to watch Sheffield #varsity #darts and cancelled during 6th game due to crowd trouble...absolute carnage! Chairs & drinks everywhere — Steve Thorpe (@Thorpedo28) April 1, 2017