First things first - this article includes some major details about what happened in Sunday (1 January) night’s ‘Sherlock’, so if you haven’t seen it, look away now.

Got that? Ok.

The series opener didn’t disappoint, but one particular twist left fans stunned.

The episode saw Amanda Abbington’s character Mary Watson killed off, when she jumped in front of Sherlock Holmes, taking a bullet for him.

Prior to the episode, the show’s cast had warned us that there was devastation ahead, but this? It was, understandably, heart wrenching:

Y'all want to be fully prepared 4the #SherlockSeason4 premier by having

Tissues

Alcohol

And something 2throw at the TV.😭😭😡 #Sherlock #Shock — Kalene Parker💚 (@KaleMe_64) January 2, 2017

Fun fact: The aquarium on tonight's episode of #Sherlock is the largest aquarium ever to be filled with viewers' tears. — Crystal Burt (@LipLipHooray) January 2, 2017

Hi if anyone needs me I'll be crying myself to sleep because #Sherlock wrecked me goodbye — e mcgrath (@jsaxygal1234) January 2, 2017

The series four opener began with Mary and John welcoming a daughter, Rosamund, and the couple began settling into a new dynamic with their baby and Sherlock.

At the end though, with Mary laying dead in his arms, John turned on his companion, furiously reminding him of the vow he took to protect Mary.

Back in July, when filming wrapped, Amanda hinted that she may be leaving the drama, sharing a picture of her final call sheet with the caption “That’s a golden wrap on Mary”, referring to the traditional farewell made to actors leaving a show.

‘Sherlock’ continues on Sunday 8 January on BBC1. Catch up with the latest episode here.

