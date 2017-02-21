‘Sherlock’ creator Mark Gatiss has got some bad news for fans of the show, as he’s admitted that there might not be any more episodes of the programme.
The ‘Sherlock’ cast and crew have previously been very noncommittal when asked about when they’ll be working together again, and the showrunner has how revealed that he can’t guarantee more episodes will be made.
According to The Sun, he once again cited the fact the show’s lead stars are rather busy as one of the reasons for why, and the paper quotes him as saying: “I honestly don’t know if there will be any more. It’s incredibly difficult to get Benedict [Cumberbatch] and Martin’s [Freeman] diaries to align.
“And obviously we left it in a very happy place…if that’s the end I’d be very happy where we left it.”
Speaking of what it was like filming that explosive, final episode, he added: “The last day tends to be an odd day—it’s never quite as you imagine it.
“But we did actually try and contrive it so the very last shot was Benedict and Martin running out of the building.
“Then we realised that we had to do one last shot the next day of Martin falling over—so that’s how it ended. As usual these things end with a whimper.”
Despite the fact just four seasons have been made, ‘Sherlock’ has actually be on our screens since 2010, and Sherlock Holmes was recently voted the best-loved BBC character of all-time, beating the Time Lord and John Luther.