After three long years’ wait, ‘Sherlock’ strode back onto our screens last night - and if Benedict Cumberbatch’s skin looked a little more polished than when he made his pre-superstar Holmes debut, much was reassuringly the same about his interactions with John Watson, Mrs Hudson and, of course, his supercilious sibling Mycroft.

SPOILERS BELOW! DO NOT READ BEFORE VIEWING...

It wasn’t all fun and mysteries. At the heart of this weekend’s emotional return was the deconstruction of Mary Watson, Amanda Abbington putting in a spirited performance as the super agent turned happy mother, whose past caught up with her, despite Sherlock’s efforts. Fans were left bereft as Mary made her sacrificial departure, John let out a feral groan of grief, and even the emotion-free Sherlock looked appropriately shattered.

With all this going on, what was there to enjoy? Well…

One of the things this show does best has become almost incidental to the central storyline, however, Sherlock’s effortless sleuthing was on fine display as he solved the mystery of the Welsborough son in the car. It was as ingenious as ever, and nicely tuned us up for the mysteries to follow.