Things got a little awkward on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ last night, as Shirley Ballas gave her feedback to Paralympian Jonnie Peacock.

The sportsman, who was wearing one of his blades made especially for the competition, had just wowed everyone with his Quickstep with partner Oti Mabuse.

Head judge Shirley was clearly impressed, telling Jonnie: “You bring a whole new meaning to putting a spring in your step. It was light, it was bright...”

Her comment wasn’t lost on Jonnie, who joked: “Excuse the pun.”

However, it definitely was lost on a confused looking Shirley, who asked: “What?”

Oh dear.

BBC

Cue ripples of laughter from the studio audience and Shirley’s fellow judges Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell, after Jonnie repeated himself..

But the penny still hadn’t dropped for poor Shirley who was obviously still trying to figure out what the heck was going on

BBC

“It’s good, it’s good,” Jonnie told her.

Shirley then turned to Darcey and said: “OK, I’ve said something wrong again. You know what I mean.”

Unlike Shirley, the unintended pun wasn’t lost on Twitter…

Shirley!! #isitok to talk about Jonnie having a spring in his step. Talk about putting your foot in it. Her face after lol #Strictly — Nikki-Dee (@nikkidh80) October 21, 2017

Jonnie was brill tonight on #strictly Loved his quickstep @ShirleyBallas your pun though.😂 — Sheridan Elizabeth (@ShezzLizzie) October 21, 2017

@ShirleyBallas jonnie light on his feet .... #stricly hes brilliant on his blade — jonie1303 (@jonie1303) October 21, 2017

It was an eventful night on the judging panel, quite something considering Bruno Tonioli wasn’t even there.

However, Craig Revel Horwood did his best to make up for Bruno’s absence, channeling his fellow judge during one of his critiques. But it didn’t end well, when Craig ended up falling off his chair and disappearing behind the judge’s desk.

