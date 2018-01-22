Shocking CCTV footage has been released of the moment a teenager was struck by a car and thrown into the air in a hit-and-run.

In a renewed appeal for information, police have released the disturbing images of the 19-year-old being hit as he walks across Normanton Road, in Derby.

Derbyshire Police hope to find the driver of the vehicle, which is believed to be an Audi A3, which did not stop after the crash on November 5 2017 at about 7.30pm.

The victim is now in a wheelchair, unable to walk and had to spend many weeks in hospital. He now faces a battle for recovery and rehabilitation, police said.

The teenager did not have the chance to get out of the way of the car which was travelling at speed, police said.