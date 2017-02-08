Over the last eight weeks, a crack on the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica has grown 17 miles. Now a new video released by Project Midas , a UK-based Antarctic research project, has revealed its staggering history.

Scientists are warning that the shelf is growing at a rate of about five football fields a day, the New York Times reported.

It’s feared it could break in half at any moment, releasing into the ocean an iceberg a quarter the size of Wales.

The event wouldn’t have an impact on rising sea levels, but scientists are concerned it will leave the rest of the shelf at risk of fracturing.