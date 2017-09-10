Florida police have warned people not to fire guns at Hurricane Irma after a joke on Facebook spiralled out of control.

Ryon Edwards, who created the Shoot At Hurricane Irma event, posted an invitation with the note: “YO SO THIS GOOFY LOOKING WINDY HEADASS NAMED IRMA SAID THEY PULLING UP ON US, LETS SHOW IRMA THAT WE SHOOT FIRST.”

Facebook

The 22-year-old said he did so out of “stress and boredom” and didn’t expect it to get global attention.

But that’s exactly what happened, with the post generating headlines around the world.

The Independent

Miami Herald

Breitbart News

Whether it was seen as a joke or not, more than 50,000 suggested they would join the event.

Edwards told The Associated Press on Sunday that it “seems the joke may have gone over many people’s heads. I’ve got people in my inbox mad as hell because they think this is actually happening. I don’t know whether to laugh or sigh.”

Most, but not all, Facebook responders seemed to understand that Edwards was not serious, posting photos and comments making fun of Florida stereotypes, including pot-bellied men dressed only in their underwear holding handguns and rifles.

This image had been circulated widely on social media.

In any case, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office felt it had to respond.

It tweeted late Saturday: “DO NOT shoot weapons @ (hashtag) Irma. You won’t make it turn around (and) it will have very dangerous side effects.” People have been killed by falling bullets.

To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effectshttps://t.co/CV4Y9OJknv — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017

Hey everyone here for shooting guns at hurricanes...how about you RT this, too, and get some volunteers for our shelters? pic.twitter.com/Bn9wL0U8xM — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017

Edwards said in a Facebook post Sunday there is a lesson to be taken from his viral experience.

“I’ve learned that about 50 percent of the world could not understand sarcasm to save their lives. Carry on,” he wrote.

Facebook