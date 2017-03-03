The Shoreham air disaster in which 11 people were killed was caused by pilot Andrew Hill failing to achieve sufficient height during a loop manoeuvre, an Air Accidents Investigation Branch inquiry has concluded.
Responding to the official report, the parents of victim Matthew Grimstone, 23, said that the Civil Aviation Authority and the air show organisers “have got much to answer for”.
Worthing United footballers Matthew Grimstone, 23, and Jacob Schilt were on their way to play in a match against Loxwood FC when they were caught up in the incident.
They and nine others were killed when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed into the A27 after it failed to pull up from a loop manoeuvre during a display at the show.
The plane plummeted on to the A27 and burst into a huge fireball, ploughing across the busy road just yards from cars and a group of people.
The pilot, Andy Hill, was left fighting for his life in hospital in a critical condition but survived.
Other that died in the crash include Those who died in the crash include wedding chauffeur Maurice Abrahams, 76, from Brighton; NHS manager Tony Brightwell, 53, from Hove; and Daniele Polito, 23, from Worthing; Matt Jones, 24.
