She’s also opted out of showing her face in any music videos, with most putting 15-year-old Maddie at the forefront.

Since the release of her 2014 album ‘1000 Forms Of Fear’, Sia has famously chosen not to be photographed with her face showing, instead covering it with an oversized wig.

Sia has responded to a suggestion that her choice to shun the limelight while making her teenage protegee, Maddie Ziegler , the star of her visuals, could be “damaging” for the young star.

Earlier this week, a piece published in The Guardian called into question how responsible it is to make Maddie - who first came to the singer’s attention on the reality show ‘Dance Moms’ - such a recognisable pop culture figure, when Sia herself remains reluctant to allow fame into her life.

Sharing a link to the piece on her Twitter page, Sia explained across a number of posts: “This article poses a question I have asked myself often. I do check in with Maddie weekly about whether she wants this, and assure her if she ever wants it to stop it stops.

“It’s a conversation we should all be having. Not just myself but all directors, stage parents and agents. With their children, clients, charges.

“Maddie was already famous when I discovered her, but I have certainly expanded her exposure and feel responsible for that. I feel very protective of her and my goal is to empower her in whatever choices she makes.

“Some would argue a teenager… can’t or shouldn’t be charged with making sound choices for themselves and so I do try to choose the best for her always. But I think this is an important conversation.”