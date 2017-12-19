Christmas shopping is stressful for most. But for the 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK, it can be an absolute nightmare. And that’s where the Alzheimer’s Society’s ‘Side By Side’ service steps in.

The initiative sees volunteers partner up with people with dementia to help them keep doing the things they love - from joining a local club, to shopping, to going for a daily stroll.

“This extra support can make it easier for people with dementia, who might sometimes feel isolated or find it difficult to leave their homes, to do things we might take for granted,” the website explains.

The service is highly flexible and built around the individual and their needs. It currently operates across 35 locations in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Rosemary Stearn, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in January 2016, and Eilish Nolan, a Side by Side volunteer, are just two people who have benefitted from the scheme.