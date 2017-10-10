Prescription drug addiction might be far more widespread than originally thought. UK Addiction and Treatment Centres (UKAT) tells HuffPost UK that in the past two years alone it has witnessed a 17% increase in admissions of people reliant on over-the-counter painkillers and benzodiazepines (prescribed to treat anxiety attacks). Figures from NHS Digital released in 2017 found prescriptions for opioid painkillers, such as codeine, had doubled from 12 million to 24 million in the past decade. The findings prompted leading doctors to air concerns that the addictive drugs were being handed out too readily. Revealing the gravity of the situation, UKAT says it’s not unusual for addicts to take a staggering 100 co-codamol tablets a day - that’s 50 grams of paracetamol, of which the safe daily amount is 4 grams. (It’s worth noting that you can buy the lowest strength of the drug from pharmacies while higher strengths are available on prescription.) At current rates, UKAT estimates treatment for prescription drug addiction will soon overtake admissions for alcohol and ‘harder’ drugs.

loooby via Getty Images

The dangers of prescription drug addiction Prescription drug abuse is very dangerous for the body, particularly the liver which has to constantly overwork to break down whichever drug is being abused. It can also cause problems for the digestive system and kidneys. Bowel problems and constipation are common, particularly with addiction to opioids. In severe cases, this can cause blockage and need surgical intervention, explains Dr Paul McLaren, leading addiction psychiatrist at Priory’s new Wellbeing Centre in Harley Street and medical director of the Priory’s Hospital in Kent. Sleep apnoea, sexual dysfunction, infertility and fractures caused by falling as a result of dizziness and sedation are also issues related to this type of addiction. Ultimately, the biggest concern is that if a person slowly becomes immune to the levels of prescription drugs they take each day, there is a high risk of fatal overdose. How do people become addicted? According to UKAT, the prescription medications that are often abused in the UK include opioid painkillers, sleeping pills, weight loss pills, anti-depressants, anti-anxiety meds and ADHD medication. Dr McLaren says the types which people are most commonly addicted to are sedatives or sleeping tablets, and opioid painkillers. These drugs create dependence in roughly the same way: by causing long-lasting changes to the brain’s ‘reward system’. “The common factor is that they produce an alteration in your mental state shortly after you take one, that is usually a positive feeling or the relief of distress,” Dr McLaren tells HuffPost UK. “There are many pathways to addiction with prescription drugs. For some people, they will have been prescribed the drugs appropriately but then their use switches from managing pain, in the case of opioids, to managing other distressing emotions. “Repeated use can lead to tolerance, needing to use more to get the same effect, and then withdrawal symptoms - feeling ill because you don’t have the drug.” There’s a very real worry that people who have become addicted to these drugs will seek out ‘black market’ alternatives like heroin if their GP cuts their prescription short. What’s perhaps even more concerning is that drugs such as heroin are being mixed with other substances, like fentanyl (a synthetic opioid that’s 50 times stronger than heroin), which are very deadly. The substance was linked to 60 deaths in Britain in 2017 alone. Signs of prescription drug addiction It is important for friends and relatives to be vigilant about recognising potential symptoms in a loved one they are concerned about, as it can be difficult for professionals to recognise when prescription drugs are being abused, Dr McLaren explains. “This is not clear cut,” he says. “There is often not a clear demarcation between appropriate long term use and addiction.” According to UKAT, if a person runs out of painkillers, they might display erratic behaviour or their mood might change dramatically. They may also sweat profusely and struggle to sleep. A change in a person’s emotional state, “with a flattening of emotions and withdrawal from interests or activities which were previously important to them”, is also a sign to be vigilant of. Other symptoms include: frequent visits to the GP, a tendency to shop online for prescription drugs, regular complaints about medical conditions that justify drug use, a gradual change in school or work performance, disinterest in personal appearance and becoming defensive when talking about prescription medications. Speaking specifically about abuse of benzodiazepines, which are prescribed for anxiety and panic attacks, UKAT’s spokesperson advises to look out for symptoms including: confusion, drowsiness, weakness, slurred speech, lack of coordination, psychomotor impairment (an increase in falling over and having accidents) and dizziness. Another symptom to be mindful of is that when someone is hooked on prescription medication and can’t maintain their addiction, they will go into withdrawal, experiencing similar effects to someone withdrawing from a substance like heroin.