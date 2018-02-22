A Sikh MP was left “disgusted and embarrassed” after a visitor to Parliament had his turban almost ripped off in an alleged racist attack.
Ravneet Singh was visiting Slough MP Tan Dhesi to talk about his global work in environmental protection and was queuing outside Portcullis House when he was approached by an unknown man.
The alleged attacker reportedly said “Muslim go home” and made a grab at Singh’s turban, before fleeing the scene.
Police are trawling CCTV from Wednesday evening in a bid to identify the man.
Dhesi, who became the first turban-wearing Sikh in the Commons when he was elected last year, said he was appalled at the incident.
″I was disgusted that someone filled with such hatred tried to pull off the turban of one of my guests,” he added.
“While consoling Ravneet, I felt embarrassed that he would be left with a personal scar from his visit and a negative perception of our country.”
Singh was due to fly back to India on Thursday and his visit to Parliament was among the final stops on his three-week UK trip.
Dhesi said he experienced a similar attack at school and called on the government to do more to address hate crime against Sikhs.
He added: “I thought at the time that it may be due to the perpetrator being a kid, and not realising the importance of a turban for the Sikh identity.
“Sikhs regard the turban as crown on their head. I was distreessed when I had to deal with such racist behaviour, but coped thanks to family and friends.
“Unfortunately, many children and adults have to experience this all too often.
“These types of incidents harm the victim’s confidence and self-respect and not only cause distress to the individual, but show our country in a bad light.
“We need to work together to remove this evil and discrimination from our society.”
Police say they are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made.