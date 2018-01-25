Speaking to HuffPost UK on an episode of ‘BUILD’ , Simon detailed the aftermath, which saw him whisked off to a police incident room after being pursued by a frenzied bunch of journalists.

Now, the prankster has now revealed he had a rather surprising reaction from a police officer after the stunt.

Simon Brokin made headlines around the world last year, when he famously handed Theresa May a P45 during her speech at the Conservative Party Conference.

Admitting he was initially on a high, Simon explained: “They slammed the door and the buzz of these journalists stopped and then it got very serious.

“The police there aren’t the police who were in the room - they’re the incident guys. They’re confused as to what’s going on, so they take it all very seriously.

“I’m stood there surrounded by five armed officers, and one of them leans into me and goes, ‘I’m a big fan of your work, mate. I think you might have gone too far this time’.”

However, he had a shock when he was arrested and taken to a Manchester police station in the back of a van, as it transpired that another officer was also a fan.

Simon recalled: “I wasn’t exactly sure of the vibe as to how serious it was, but as we started pulling away, the first thing they did was go, ′Are you alright back there?′, and that means they’re on your side to a certain degree.

“I then made a joke about feeling like I was on a stag do and they all laughed.”

He continued: “We got to the police station and I was being checked in, and a lady came along to the officer behind the desk, had a little word, he then looked up and said, ′You’re free to go, mate. And by the way, that was very funny’.”

He added: “In general, I have to big up the police because they’ve always treated me super well and they’ve always known who I am and been more than fair with me.”