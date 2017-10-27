Simon Cowell Rushed To Hospital After Falling Down Stairs At London Home

Simon Cowell has returned to his London home, after being rushed to A&E following a fall on Friday (27 October) morning.
The ‘X Factor’ judge was rushed to A&E after falling down the stairs at his London mansion, reportedly being stretchered out into a waiting ambulance in a neck brace following at 8am.
It is believed he fainted and fell down the stairs after fetching a cup of hot milk.
A source told The Sun: “It’s been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep.
“He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs.
“An ambulance was called and he was stretchered out of the house in a neck brace surrounded by worried aides.”
‘X Factor’ bosses are yet to comment on whether the music mogul will appear on the first live shows this weekend .
HuffPost UK have contacted reps for the star for comment.