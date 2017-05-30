Simon Cowell risked a soaking from Amanda Holden during Tuesday’s (30 May) instalment of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, after he dropped a shady joke about his fellow judge’s use of Botox.

The music mogul was offering his critique to child magician Issy Simpson, who began her routine in the second round of live semi-finals by emerging from under a sheet, which an actress portraying an older version of herself had previously disappeared underneath.

While offering his thoughts on the performance, Simon branded Issy a “witch” (in a good way, we promise!), before commenting he wasn’t sure how she pulled off making herself younger at the beginning of the trick.

Turning to Amanda, he remarked: “She uses magic, you use Botox.”