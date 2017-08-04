Simon Cowell has said he “one million percent supports” Ant McPartlin, after he checked into rehab for drug and alcohol addition.

The music mogul spoke out about the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ presenter’s battle with addiction, insisting he is sure Ant will recover.

Dave Hogan via Getty Images Simon Cowell has lent his support to Ant McPartlin

Revealing he had no idea about Ant’s problems on The Sun’s Bizarre Life podcast, Simon said: “I have worked in entertainment for a long long time and I’ve seen what happens with pressure. I’m not making excuses here.

PA Wire/PA Images Ant with co-presenter Dec

Ant publicly admitted to his problems with prescription drugs, substance abuse and alcohol back in June, and is now receiving treatment in a rehab facility.

Ant and Dec are currently on a break from their work commitments until the new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ starts in November.

It currently remains unclear if Ant will resume his duties on the jungle-based reality show after finishing treatment.