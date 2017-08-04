Simon Cowell has said he “one million percent supports” Ant McPartlin, after he checked into rehab for drug and alcohol addition.
The music mogul spoke out about the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ presenter’s battle with addiction, insisting he is sure Ant will recover.
Revealing he had no idea about Ant’s problems on The Sun’s Bizarre Life podcast, Simon said: “I have worked in entertainment for a long long time and I’ve seen what happens with pressure. I’m not making excuses here.
“I’ve worked with him for 16 years. All I can tell you about Ant is he’s one of the most genuine people you’ll ever meet. He hasn’t changed in all the years I’ve known him.”
He continued: “I don’t know details behind the scenes, but when someone has the courage to own it, deal with it, made a public statement, we would a million per cent support him. I think he’ll be fine.
“He’s got great people around him and also he’s got a great family around him. Dec’s his best friend.
Ant publicly admitted to his problems with prescription drugs, substance abuse and alcohol back in June, and is now receiving treatment in a rehab facility.
“The first step is to admit to yourself you need help,” he said at the time. “I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry.
“I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time.”
He added: “I’ve spoken out because I think it’s important that people ask for help if they’re going through a rough time and get the proper treatment to help their recovery.”
ITV later threw their support behind Ant, while his best friend and co-presenter Declan Donnelly and his wife Lisa Armstrong also spoke out to thank fans for their support.
Ant and Dec are currently on a break from their work commitments until the new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ starts in November.
It currently remains unclear if Ant will resume his duties on the jungle-based reality show after finishing treatment.
Need friendly, confidential advice on drugs?
- Contact FRANK on 0300 123 6600 or visit the website for alternative contact methods.