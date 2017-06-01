Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer act Sarah Ikumu was widely expected to sail through to this year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ final, but the young singer failed to do so on Wednesday night’s semi-final - and the music mogul couldn’t hide his disappointment. As hosts Ant and Dec revealed the runner-up was young comic Ned Woodman, Simon could be seen rolling his eyes as the nine-year-old celebrated on stage.

ITV Simon Cowell couldn't hide his shock at the result.

Classical musician Tokio Myers received the most viewers votes, meaning schoolgirl Sarah was sent home. Earlier in the evening she had given an outstanding performance of Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’, which received a standing ovation from the audience and all four judges. It also led to Simon declaring she was “best singer the show had ever had”, a sentiment echoed by all of the judges.

Alesha agreed telling her: “I was literally about to say ‘game over’. Anyone who was asleep is awake now. It was stellar. I agree with Simon, you’re the best vocalist we’ve ever had on the show, period.” Sarah still has a chance of appearing in the final though, as the judges can choose one wild card act. It was a tough night for Simon, as he was also accused of being “sexist” after he slammed magician Josephine Lee’s act, but said he enjoyed “the legs” in her act. His comments didn’t go down well on Twitter…

Less of a fan of Simon Cowell's only feedback being 'I liked the legs'. Sexism is alive and well in prime time television!!! #bgt — Lauren 🌻 (@laurenevie_) May 31, 2017

.@SimonCowell proves he's a sexist pig as he dismisses a woman who points out she's in a men's profession; but he "likes her legs" — Ash (@BarakaNYOUNOT) May 31, 2017

"Don't like the commentary, like the legs" - That moment when @SimonCowell got bored of feminism #BritainsGotTalent2017 #genderequality — Chelsea Orme (@OrmeChelsea) May 31, 2017

Thought @SimonCowell was a twit tonight saying he liked the legs when the act was about empowering females. Really disrespectful #bgt — Kathryn (@kathrynjev) May 31, 2017

having to watch bgt instead of the debate and simon cowell's comments, 'i get it, you're a girl blah blah blah, i liked the legs' 😡 foul. — JSR (@jscholesrothery) May 31, 2017

The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finals continue all this week, from 7.30pm on ITV.