A man has been found guilty of stealing jewellery thought to be worth just shy of £1 million from Simon Cowell’s house.
Darren February, of no fixed address, was convicted on Monday (27 February), following an incident at the music mogul’s home in 2015.
Back in December that year, he broke into the ‘X Factor’ judge’s home and took two passports, as well as a diamond ring, a bracelet and multiple watches from an open safe.
Isleworth Crown Court heard that February pulled off the burglary while Simon’s main security guard, Simon Williams, was in the toilet.
They then heard that traces of February’s DNA had been found on a discarded glove, discovered near the scene of the crime in Holland Park, West London.
It took the jury just one hour to reach their conclusion, following a four-day trial.
The ‘X Factor’ star said in the days that followed the break-in: “The first thing we did, to make sure [his son, Eric, then just one-year-old] was OK.
“Apart from the fact someone broke into my house and stole my stuff, which is scary, it could have been worse. Thankfully no one was hurt.”
February, who had previously pleaded not guilty to the crime, will receive his sentence on Wednesday (29 February).
He is currently serving an eight-and-a-half-year jail sentence for death by dangerous driving, following an unrelated incident shortly after the break-in at Simon Cowell’s house.
Over the past 20 years, the 33-year-old has been convicted of 58 offences, 37 of which were burglaries, beginning at the age of just 12.