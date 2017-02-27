A man has been found guilty of stealing jewellery thought to be worth just shy of £1 million from Simon Cowell’s house.

Darren February, of no fixed address, was convicted on Monday (27 February), following an incident at the music mogul’s home in 2015.

Back in December that year, he broke into the ‘X Factor’ judge’s home and took two passports, as well as a diamond ring, a bracelet and multiple watches from an open safe.