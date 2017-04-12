Simon Cowell Teases Cheryl's TV Return - But It Won't Be On 'The X Factor'

If you’re missing your regular dose of Cheryl Fernandez-Versini since she quit ‘The X Factor’, we have good news - Simon Cowell is plotting her return to the small screen.
However, the music mogul has revealed it WON’T be on the ITV talent show they worked together on for five series.
Instead, Simon has said he is coming up with new ideas for new mum Cheryl to work on him with.
“I have one or two ideas in mind,” he told The Sun. “Once she’s settled she’s going to want to be working again and I enjoy working with Cheryl - she is good.
“We still have a really good relationship and I think at some point we’ll probably end up working together again soon.”
Simon claimed Cheryl wouldn’t be asked to rejoin the ‘X Factor’ panel as he believes the current line-up of him, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh works well.
“I don’t think for the moment we’d want to make any changes,” he said.
“It worked on ‘X Factor’ last year and the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ panel works really well.”
Despite being close friends now, it hasn’t always been this way between the pair.
Simon and Cheryl famously fell out when he fired her from the US version of ‘X Factor’ in 2011, and they didn’t speak for years after.
However, the former Girls Aloud singer shocked fans when she made a triumphant return to the UK show in 2014, having called a truce with her former boss.
After leaving the show for the second time last year, Cheryl has since welcomed her first child with One Direction boyfriend Liam Payne.
She announced news of their baby boy’s arrival with an adorable picture on Instagram last month, and it seems she is taking to motherhood like a duck to water.
Simon told the Mirror: “Cheryl seems in a good place. Having gone through it myself it is quite nerve wrecking, but this is going to be the making of her.
“From people I know who have been with her, apparently she’s ecstatic so I’m happy for her.”