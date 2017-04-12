Simon Cowell Teases Cheryl's TV Return - But It Won't Be On 'The X Factor'

If you’re missing your regular dose of Cheryl Fernandez-Versini since she quit ‘The X Factor’, we have good news - Simon Cowell is plotting her return to the small screen.

However, the music mogul has revealed it WON’T be on the ITV talent show they worked together on for five series.

Instead, Simon has said he is coming up with new ideas for new mum Cheryl to work on him with.