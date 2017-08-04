Simon Cowell has admitted to losing touch with Cheryl Tweedy, as he denied inviting her to return to ‘The X Factor’.
The talent show boss revealed he has barely spoken to his former co-star since she welcomed her son with boyfriend Liam Payne.
However, he insisted there has been no fall out this time around, after they last didn’t speak for over a year when he fired her from ‘The X Factor USA’ in 2011.
Speaking on The Sun’s Bizarre Life podcast, Simon said: “She got my number a couple of weeks ago, sent me a text, typical Cheryl, ‘How are you, miss you, love to talk to you’.
He also debunked tabloid reports he had offered Cheryl £500,000 to be his guest judge during the Judges Houses stage of this year’s ‘X Factor’, claiming that figure would be “more than he would earn”.
But Simon did admit he would encourage her to return to the show in the future, adding he thinks it would be “good for her”.
Cheryl quit ‘The X Factor’ following the 2015 series, claiming she was leaving to focus on her music career.
She said at the time: “I have had such an amazing experience being a judge on ‘The X Factor’. I have learnt so much and enjoyed nurturing talent but I’ve missed making music and am excited to be recording again.
“I want to thank everybody I have worked with along the way, especially Simon who I love to bits. I hope the show continues to produce stars and I wish them all the best.”
Back in April, Simon said he was plotting Cheryl’s return to the small screen, insisting they would work together again in the future.
“I have one or two ideas in mind,” he told The Sun. “Once she’s settled she’s going to want to be working again and I enjoy working with Cheryl - she is good.
“We still have a really good relationship and I think at some point we’ll probably end up working together again soon.”