Simon Cowell has admitted to losing touch with Cheryl Tweedy, as he denied inviting her to return to ‘The X Factor’.

The talent show boss revealed he has barely spoken to his former co-star since she welcomed her son with boyfriend Liam Payne.

ITV Simon Cowell has lost touch with Cheryl in recent months

However, he insisted there has been no fall out this time around, after they last didn’t speak for over a year when he fired her from ‘The X Factor USA’ in 2011.

He also debunked tabloid reports he had offered Cheryl £500,000 to be his guest judge during the Judges Houses stage of this year’s ‘X Factor’, claiming that figure would be “more than he would earn”.

But Simon did admit he would encourage her to return to the show in the future, adding he thinks it would be “good for her”.

Ken McKay/TalkbackThames/REX/Shutterstock Cheryl will not be a guest at Simon's Judges Houses

Cheryl quit ‘The X Factor’ following the 2015 series, claiming she was leaving to focus on her music career.

She said at the time: “I have had such an amazing experience being a judge on ‘The X Factor’. I have learnt so much and enjoyed nurturing talent but I’ve missed making music and am excited to be recording again.

“I want to thank everybody I have worked with along the way, especially Simon who I love to bits. I hope the show continues to produce stars and I wish them all the best.”

Back in April, Simon said he was plotting Cheryl’s return to the small screen, insisting they would work together again in the future.

