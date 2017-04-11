Simon Cowell’s son Eric is only three years old, but he’s already got a knack for scouting out talent on the latest series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.

The 57-year-old music mogul revealed he’s been bringing Eric to work for the auditions, as the new series kicks off on Saturday 15 April.

And rather than causing havoc, Eric has been getting as involved as he can while watching the acts.

“The first time I brought him to ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ he thought it was scary because of the big red Xs,” Cowell said.

“But then after a few months I said: ‘What does daddy do when he goes to work?’ and he said I pressed buttons - it’s a little more than that!”