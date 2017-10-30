Simon Cowell Opens Up About Health Problems After Missing ‘X Factor’ Live Shows

Simon Cowell has shared an update about his health, explaining that doctors suspect he was suffering from low blood pressure when he suffered a fall las week.
The music mogul returned home from hospital on Friday (27 October) afternoon, after being rushed to A&E the same morning.
Following advice from doctors, he then missed both of the first ‘X Factor’ live shows of this year’s series.
Simon has now said that the incident has served as a wake-up call, telling The Sun: “Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock.
“They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out.
“After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.”
He’s also detailed what actually happened, stating that he went downstairs to get some hot milk because he felt “ropey” and began to feel dizzy as he returned upstairs.
“Next thing I know someone was putting a neck brace on me and I had a terrible headache, which must have been from me hitting the stairs,” he said.
“It could have been a lot worse. I must say, everyone at the hospital were incredible. I’m truly grateful.”
Simon’s absence was addressed on Saturday’s ‘X Factor’, as Dermot O’Leary reassured fans that despite the fact he was missing from the panel, Simon was on the mend.
On Sunday, Alesha Dixon replaced him. It’s believed that Simon will be back in his usual seat this weekend.