    10/06/2017 19:00 BST | Updated 10/06/2017 20:37 BST

    Simon Schama Issues Damning Indictment Of 'Robotic' Theresa May

    Ouch.

    BBC/Reuters
    Simon Schama issued his blistering assessment of May on Saturday

    Simon Schama has issued a blistering assessment of Theresa May’s ability to conduct Brexit negotiations by suggesting the UK would be better represented by “someone at random out of the Yellow Pages.” 

    The prominent historian told BBC Newsnight that the PM was incompetent after calling an election to strengthen her majority, only to end up attempting to form a minority government.

    “We want someone who actually does embody a sense of the national interest. It comes out of Theresa May’s mouth as a robotic mantra,” Schama said.

    BBC
    Schama, second right, appeared on a special edition of BBC Newsnight on Saturday, alongside former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, and the Canary's Kerry-Anne Mendoza

    “You cannot possibly have someone as incompetent, spectacularly incompetent, as Theresa May has proved themselves going into the negotiations for Brexit,” he added.

    “You may as well pick someone at random out of the Yellow Pages, they’d be better than her.”

    Watch the clip, below.

    Schama’s fellow guests, former Ukip leader Nigel Farage and Canary website editor Kerry-Anne Mendoza, laughed at the historian’s metaphor.

    “The other problem is that she doesn’t believe in it,” Farage added.

    “She doesn’t believe in anything,” Schama quipped.

