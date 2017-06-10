Simon Schama has issued a blistering assessment of Theresa May’s ability to conduct Brexit negotiations by suggesting the UK would be better represented by “someone at random out of the Yellow Pages.”

The prominent historian told BBC Newsnight that the PM was incompetent after calling an election to strengthen her majority, only to end up attempting to form a minority government.

“We want someone who actually does embody a sense of the national interest. It comes out of Theresa May’s mouth as a robotic mantra,” Schama said.