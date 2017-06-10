Simon Schama has issued a blistering assessment of Theresa May’s ability to conduct Brexit negotiations by suggesting the UK would be better represented by “someone at random out of the Yellow Pages.”
The prominent historian told BBC Newsnight that the PM was incompetent after calling an election to strengthen her majority, only to end up attempting to form a minority government.
“We want someone who actually does embody a sense of the national interest. It comes out of Theresa May’s mouth as a robotic mantra,” Schama said.
“You cannot possibly have someone as incompetent, spectacularly incompetent, as Theresa May has proved themselves going into the negotiations for Brexit,” he added.
“You may as well pick someone at random out of the Yellow Pages, they’d be better than her.”
Schama’s fellow guests, former Ukip leader Nigel Farage and Canary website editor Kerry-Anne Mendoza, laughed at the historian’s metaphor.
“The other problem is that she doesn’t believe in it,” Farage added.
“She doesn’t believe in anything,” Schama quipped.