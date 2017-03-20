All Sections
    20/03/2017 10:00 GMT | Updated 20/03/2017 10:09 GMT

    Simone Biles Got Her First Tattoo And It's Just As Cool As She Is

    Her best bud was by her side 💕 🙌 👫

    Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has got her first tattoo and it couldn’t be more apt.

    Accompanied by her bestie, singer-songwriter Jake Miller, the gold medalist got the Olympic rings inked on her arm.

    Taking to Instagram to share the occasion with her three million followers, the duo proudly showed off their choice of designs. 

    “First tat. Never too late to get the rings tattooed,” Biles posted. 

    “Thanks for taking me neighbour.” 

    first tat 😇 never too late to get the rings tatted 🤙🏾 thanks for taking me neighbor ☺️ @jakemiller

    A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

    Biles, who has five Olympic medals under her belt, would understandably want to mark that milestone for life. 

    Miller made a joke about the American gymnast being so nervous about the whole experience:

    “Took Simone Biles to get her first tattoo last night. I think she was more nervous than she was at the Olympics,” he wrote on Instagram. 

    The pair looked super happy after seeing the final result. 

    Bravo, guys!

    Conversations