Simone Biles Got Her First Tattoo And It's Just As Cool As She Is

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has got her first tattoo and it couldn’t be more apt.

Accompanied by her bestie, singer-songwriter Jake Miller, the gold medalist got the Olympic rings inked on her arm.

Taking to Instagram to share the occasion with her three million followers, the duo proudly showed off their choice of designs.

“First tat. Never too late to get the rings tattooed,” Biles posted.

“Thanks for taking me neighbour.”