Simply Be’s latest plus-size campaign has received a very mixed reaction on social media.
The brand’s #WeAreCurves campaign, which features model Iskra Lawrence and was launched on Monday 10 March, has sparked debate about its authenticity.
Some people have taken to Twitter to call the brand out on only featuring a certain type of curvy woman.
“So what’s a size 30/32 customer to do? They’ve got no chance,” wrote one person.
“So Simply Be UK, I suggest your next campaign is better thought out, please?”
Another Twitter user said: “Have Simple Be UK made some kind of mistake?
“’We are curves’ although none of the models in the advert are big, just normal-sized women?”
But others felt the campaign does fairly represent a wide range of shapes and sizes.
“I normally hate annoying YouTube ads but this came up and got me all like ‘yas Queen’,” one person said.
“All the curves. 🙌”
And another said: “The models on the Simply Be ‘Denim For Curves’ advert are slaying, yes.”
A Simply Be spokesperson told The Huffington Post UK the campaign was intended to be inclusive of a range of body types.
”Our campaigns celebrate all different shapes and sizes in the way that our customers are all different shapes and sizes,” they said.
“In previous campaigns we have featured blogger Gabi Fresh, a size 22, alongside Iskra Lawrence who is a size 14. Our current campaign features a size 14 model and two size 18 models.
“Our mission statement is to offer fashion for all whatever size, shape or body-type.”