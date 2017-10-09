‘The Simpsons’ writer Josh Weinstein has uncovered a lost scene from the memorable and divisive episode, ‘22 Short Films About Springfield’.

Straying from the show’s usual format, ‘22 Short Films...’ originally aired in 1996 and gave fans of the show a closer look at what the residents of Springfield got up to when the Simpson family weren’t around.

Plots featuring Principal Skinner, Mr Burns and Chief Wiggum were all included in the episode, but one character who never got his time to shine was shady lawyer Lionel Hutz, whose scene was cut from the final edit.