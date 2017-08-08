Sinéad O'Connor Discusses Ongoing Mental Health Battles In Emotional Facebook Video

Sinéad O’Connor has opened up about living with mental illness, in a candid video shared on her Facebook page.

In the tearful 12-minute message, the ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer says she has experienced suicidal feelings for the past two years, and discusses how alone she has felt since losing custody of her teenage son.

She also claims she’s currently living in a Travelodge by herself in “the arse-end of New Jersey”.

Facebook Sinéad O'Connor in her Facebook video

In the video, she explains: “I’m all by myself, there’s absolutely nobody in my life... except my doctor, my psychiatrist, who is the sweetest man on earth, who says I’m his hero... and that’s about the only fucking thing keeping me alive at the moment. The fact that I’m his bloody hero. And that’s kind of pathetic.”

Sinéad - who has spoken about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the past - claims that she wants the video to be “helpful” to people living with similar conditions.

She explains: “I hope that this video is somehow helpful… Not actually to me, but the fact that I know that I’m only one of millions of millions of millions of people who are just like me, actually, who don’t have necessarily the resources that I have in my heart or my purse for that matter.

“Mental illness is a bit like drugs, it doesn’t give a shit who you are. Equally what is worse is that the stigma doesn’t give a shit who you are.”

EMPICS Entertainment Sinéad performing at Camp Bestival in 2014

While Sinéad’s fans have understandably grown concerned for her wellbeing since she uploaded the video message, with many offering her support in the comments section, the post concludes with her stating her intention to come through the other side of her dark period.

She insists: “I’m really sad and I shouldn’t be here and I know I’m just one of millions and that’s the only thing that keeps me going. I’m making this video because I am one of millions.

“You’ve got to take care of us ... We are doing our best like everybody else.

“Three fucking illnesses made me suicidal ... My whole life is revolving around just not dying.

“And I’m not going to die, I’m not going to die but still this is no way for people to be living. I’m not doing this for me. I’m staying alive for the people that are doing this to me. If it was me, I’d be gone.”

Watch Sinéad’s full video below (contains sensitive content):