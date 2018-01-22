Singer-songwriter Halsey performs a poem about her experience with sexual assault at the New York Women’s March.

‘A Story Like Mine’ gives accounts of a friend’s rape and Halsey’s own experiences of childhood abuse, being pressured into sex by a boyfriend, performing through a miscarriage and how fame has not protected her from assault.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched across the US one year after Donald Trump was inaugurated as president.

Thousands of women also took to the streets in London to say “Time’s Up” on issues including sexual harassment and the gender pay gap.