A single mum who had to miss her class because her childcare fell through has shared her professor’s response when she emailed to explain.

Morgan King, from Tennessee, US, was told by her professor, Sally Hunter, that next time her childcare falls through, she’s welcome to bring her daughter to class.

“In the future, if you are having trouble finding someone to watch Korbyn, please feel free to just bring her with you to class,” the professor wrote.

“I would be absolutely delighted to hold her while I teach, so that you can still pay attention to the class and take notes.”

The professor added: “I work for the Department of Child and Family studies, so how terrible would it be if I was unwilling to have a child visit our class?

“I’m very serious with this offer, just bring Korbyn with you!”

King was overwhelmed with the kindness of her professor’s offer, and tweeted: “Told my professor I missed class yesterday because I couldn’t find childcare and this was her response. I’m literally crying. So blessed/thankful.”

King’s tweet of the email was liked more than 25,000 times - so she shared her professor’s Twitter viral fame with her.

“I can’t believe so many people are reacting to the email I sent you earlier this week,” Hunter replied.

“Seems to me that inviting Korbyn to class was just the decent thing to do.”

And we’re not the only ones who love Hunter’s gesture.

