Legendary Single Woman Throws Herself Into Wedding Guest Duties, With Hilarious Results

When you’re single and at a wedding, the only way to get through the day is to laugh (and drink a lot). Janessa James is a pro, having been a bridesmaid 12 times.

The 21-year-old recently shared a hilarious photo of herself at a friend’s wedding, where she was called upon to help the bride and groom get the perfect wedding photo.

“This is an actual photo of me (extremely single) helping my best friend with her bridals,” she captioned the photo on Reddit.

“The photographer asked me to throw her train up and then dive out of the shot, and so I did. Very theatrically.”