The former head of the civil service has quit a senior job in the NHS as the Government is failing to understand the scale of under-funding in the health service.

Bob Kerslake, civil service boss until 2015, has resigned as the chair of the board at King’s College hospital in London, which is one of the NHS’s busiest hospital trusts and treated victims of the Westminster Bridge and London Bridge terror attacks, and the Grenfell Tower fire.

Writing in the the Guardian, Lord Kerslake, a cross-bench member of the House of Lords, said he is stepping down because hospitals are being asked to make too many cost savings.

He said: “My two and half years at King’s have been in equal parts inspiring and frustrating.

“There are undoubtedly things that I and the trust could have done better – there always are – but fundamentally our problems lie in the way that the NHS is funded and organised. We desperately need a fundamental rethink.

“Until then we are simply kicking the can down the road.”