Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show , he said: “I don’t think it is the Government’s fault, I think the problem is the people we are negotiating with.

The entrepreneur, who campaigned for Leave in the referendum, said it was quite outrageous that “incredibly unreasonable” Brussels Is demanding “billions and billions”.

Billionaire businessman Sir James Dyson has said it is time to walk away from negotiations with the EU and a post- Brexit Britain should scrap corporation tax and make it easier to hire and fire workers.

Sir James @Dyson says Britian should "walk way" from the EU without a deal. "If you walk away, they will come to us" #marr pic.twitter.com/oY61JgnRtF

“I think they are demanding billions and billions to leave is quite outrageous. And demanding it before we have negotiated anything is outrageous.

“I would walk away, I think that is the only way to deal with them.”

Multiple assessments of what a “no-deal Brexit” would look like for Britain suggest it would be far from rosy for most people with the poorest families the hardest hit.

The inventor, who made huge increase in profits after shifting production of his vacuum cleaners to Malaysia from the UK in 2003, also wants it easier to hire and fire workers arguing “not being able to flex your workforce is another big reason why you wouldn’t start or expand a manufacturing business”.

And he said corporation tax should be “eliminated” adding it is a “very odd thing because there are ways of getting around paying it”.

“You shouldn’t really be taxing profits, you should allow profits to be reinvested.”

Dyson’s comments caused consternation from many people.