Sir Philip Green has paid £363 million to settle the pension schemes of collapsed high street retailer BHS, after legal action to force him to pay out.

Sir Philip used to own the chain before it collapsed, leaving 11,000 people unemployed. The £571 million hole in its pension pot for 19,000 current and future pensioners was one of the main reasons it failed to find a buyer.

BHS going into administration led to a high-profile investigation by MPs, which concluded Sir Philip had “behaved like Napoleon”, and “plundered” and “raked off” money from the retailer.

There were calls for Sir Philip to be stripped of his knighthood over BHS’s collapse.

Sir Philip initially offered £250 million to the pension scheme, the BBC reported in November.

The Pensions Regulator started its legal action against him last year which has now been halted after this deal.

The body said its deal with Sir Philip “brings a welcome level of certainty” to those whose retirements relied on money from the fund.