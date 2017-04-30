Sir Richard Branson has said a hard Brexit would be a “disaster” for the UK and could warrant a second referendum.

The billionaire claimed it was “important that people have a second chance” if “the facts change or once the facts are known”, following negotiations to leave the EU.

He told the Press Association: “The people voted for the Government to come out of Europe based on £350 million more going into the NHS, and a whole lot of things they were promised.

“Let’s see if these promises come true in a year or two years’ time - and if those promises are not on the table and in fact the country is really suffering, and the costs are going to really cripple the country, then it’s important, I think, there are MPs who can stand up and say something needs to be done about this - we can’t just destroy a beautiful country.”