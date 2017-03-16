An MP has been slammed for repeatedly referring to the women he works with a “girls” in a live radio interview. Sir Roger Gale was speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about changes to parliamentary rules which will see MPs banned from employing spouses or family members when he made the comments. The Tory MP for North Thanet, whose wife Suzy has worked as his office director since he entered Parliament in 1983, was highly critical of the decision by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa).

Gale started off using the word “ladies” when he told Today host John Humphrys: “The fact of the matter is my wife and I have offered my constituents a partnership, and a very successful one, along with a team of ladies who are utterly dedicated to the work they do and we all work together as a team. “We provide what I like to think is a Rolls Royce service for lots and lots of things that don’t ever get publicised because they’re highly confidential.”

Flying Colours via Getty Images Sir Roger Gale repeatedly described the women who work in his office as 'girls'

But while discussing his wife’s work, he then went on to say: “She is utterly dedicated to her job - as indeed are all the other girls in my office - but they don’t work in the same way and the same hours. Together they do a very, very good job.” And later on: “She will visit constituents if necessary if they are in distress, as indeed will the other girls.” His choice of language left many incensed...

Regarding Sir Roger Gale, MP on @BBCr4today talking about his wife & "the girls" in his office: the 1950s called & they miss you. — Lucy P. Marcus (@lucymarcus) March 16, 2017

Sir Roger Gale, literally the worst spokesperson for MPs who employ their partners on @BBCr4today. Refers to his staff as 'girls' — David Chaplin (@chaplindavid) March 16, 2017

Sir Roger Gale MP on #r4today referring to his female employees as 'girls'. Sigh. — peg murray evans (@pegmurrayevans) March 16, 2017

Sir Roger Gale MP, I don't care if you employ your well qualified wife but calling your office staff 'girls' is downright offensive #r4today — Karen Wespieser (@KarenWespieser) March 16, 2017

'The girls' in Sir Roger Gale's office reporting for duty. Used the original gif because it's the era that language belongs in #r4today pic.twitter.com/8O1aIU8Nao — Tom Corcoran (@thomascorcoran2) March 16, 2017

Sir Roger Gale continually calling the women who work for him "girls" is infuriating me this morning #r4today — Elena Cresci (@elenacresci) March 16, 2017

I wish Sir Roger Gale would stop calling the (presumably) adult women who work for him "girls" #r4today — Millie Benson (@milliben) March 16, 2017